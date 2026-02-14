Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit declines 28.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 605.06 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex declined 28.11% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 605.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 544.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.605.06544.191.322.097.8210.597.129.985.377.47

