Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IT stocks rally on India-US trade deal optimism; Infosys leads gains

IT stocks rally on India-US trade deal optimism; Infosys leads gains

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

IT stocks rallied sharply on Thursday on hopes of a trade deal between India and the US.

The trade deal agreement could ease tariffs and boost exports for Indian technology firms.

The Nifty IT index rose 2.64% to 36,230.15. Infosys (up 4.40%), HCL Technologies (up 3.19%), TCS (up 2.41%), Mphasis (up 2.20%), Wipro (up 1.74%), LTIMindtree (up 1.47%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.26%), Persistent Systems (up 1.21%), and Coforge (up 1.10%) surged.

Infosys jumped after its promoters decided not to participate in the Rs 18,000 crore share buyback. The move signals confidence in the companys prospects and improves the buyback entitlement ratio for small investors.

 

Reports said India and the US are in advanced talks to reduce tariffs on Indian exports to 15-16% from 50%. The IT sector, which earns a large share of its revenue from the US, could gain significantly from the deal.

Meanwhile, the US is reportedly considering curbs on software exports to China, which may benefit Indian IT companies as alternative suppliers.

Also Read

IND vs NZ

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE ICC Women's WC 2025: Pratika departs on 122; IND still in 350 reach

Indian Railways

When your phone falls off a moving train, here's how to respond

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 4% on one-off tax resolution impact

Renewable energy, climate

Premier Energies enters transformer manufacturing with 51% Transcon stake

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear contempt plea on Oct 27 against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI

The rally was also supported by global cues. Investors expect another US Fed rate cut in December, which could lift discretionary spending and technology demand.

Analysts said optimism is returning to the Indian IT space, with hopes of stronger growth in the second half of FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Market extends winning run for sixth session; IT stocks lift Nifty above 25,890

Market extends winning run for sixth session; IT stocks lift Nifty above 25,890

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.21%

Barometers trade with decent gains; realty shares in demand

Barometers trade with decent gains; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon