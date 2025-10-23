Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Infosys rallied 4.19% to Rs 1533.70 after the IT major said it has filed a draft letter of offer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed Rs 18,000 crore share buyback.The IT major aims to buy back 10 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,800 per share, representing up to 2.41% of the companys paid-up equity capital. This is the largest and the fifth buyback by the company in the last decade.
The company also confirmed that its promoter and promoter group have expressed their intention not to participate in the buyback.
As on September 2025, the promoters collectively held 14.30% of the company's equity.
The buyback will commence following shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
The company reported 6.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore on a 5.2% increase in revenue to Rs 44,490 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25. On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit and revenues have grown by 13.2% and 8.6%, respectively.
For FY26, the company has raised its revenue growth guidance to 2-3% in constant currency (CC), up from the earlier range of 1-3%. The operating margin forecast remains unchanged at 20%-22%.
