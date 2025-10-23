Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Infosys jumps on advancing buyback process; promoters to stay out

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Infosys rallied 4.19% to Rs 1533.70 after the IT major said it has filed a draft letter of offer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its proposed Rs 18,000 crore share buyback.

The IT major aims to buy back 10 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,800 per share, representing up to 2.41% of the companys paid-up equity capital. This is the largest and the fifth buyback by the company in the last decade.

The company also confirmed that its promoter and promoter group have expressed their intention not to participate in the buyback.

As on September 2025, the promoters collectively held 14.30% of the company's equity.

 

The buyback will commence following shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE oct 23

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HDFC Bank lift Sensex by 680pts; Nifty50 above 26,050; IT, banks rally

IND vs AUS live score

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: Rohit gets his half century; 50-run stand up with Iyer

Indian Railways

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries share price

Kirloskar Ferrous shares surge 6% on ₹358-cr ONGC contract win; details

hcltech share price in focus

HCL Tech shares gain 3% on partnership with UAE-based DIB; IT stocks rally

The company reported 6.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore on a 5.2% increase in revenue to Rs 44,490 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25. On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit and revenues have grown by 13.2% and 8.6%, respectively.

For FY26, the company has raised its revenue growth guidance to 2-3% in constant currency (CC), up from the earlier range of 1-3%. The operating margin forecast remains unchanged at 20%-22%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharma set to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection in US

Glenmark Pharma set to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection in US

Gulshan Polyols soars after bagging ethanol supply deal worth Rs 1,185 cr

Gulshan Polyols soars after bagging ethanol supply deal worth Rs 1,185 cr

Overall financial conditions remain benign in October; says RBI bulletin

Overall financial conditions remain benign in October; says RBI bulletin

Indian economy resilient on reviving urban and rural demand

Indian economy resilient on reviving urban and rural demand

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; IT shares rally

Nifty trades above 26,050 mark; IT shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon