ITC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.9, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 10.52% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.9, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25163.2. The Sensex is at 82549.91, up 0.44%.ITC Ltd has gained around 0.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56003.95, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.01 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 414.95, down 0.54% on the day. ITC Ltd tumbled 11.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 10.52% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 26.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

