Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS E-Solutions bags manpower services order from DoT

ITCONS E-Solutions bags manpower services order from DoT

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 49.74 lakh from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India, for the supply of manpower services.

The project, valued at Rs 49.74 lakh, is to be executed over one year, starting from 1 September 2025 and ending on 31 August 2026.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.4% to Rs 1.91 crore on a 0.7% rise in net sales to Rs 28.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Quest flow jumps after securing Rs 24 crore naval project order from GRSE

Quest flow jumps after securing Rs 24 crore naval project order from GRSE

US dollar index speculators mildly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators mildly reduce net short position

India is making remarkable strides in the world of space: PM

India is making remarkable strides in the world of space: PM

Prime Minister says India to become third-largest economy very soon

Prime Minister says India to become third-largest economy very soon

Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayAmit Shah Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankhar ResignationYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon