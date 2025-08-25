Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators mildly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators mildly reduce net short position

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

US dollar index speculators slightly reduced their net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 5988 contracts in the data reported through August 19, 2025, showing a marginal decrease of 259 net positions compared to the previous week. The net speculative shorts are at their highest in around four and half years.

