Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister says India to become third-largest economy very soon

Prime Minister says India to become third-largest economy very soon

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that India is going to become the third-largest economy in the world very soon. Experts are saying that Bharats contribution to global growth will soon be nearly 20 percent. This growth, this resilience that we are seeing in Bharats economy, is the result of the macro-economic stability that has come to the country in the past decade. Today, our fiscal deficit is estimated to reduce to 4.4 percent. And this is when we have faced such a massive crisis like COVID. Today, our companies are raising record funds from the capital markets. Today, our banks are stronger than ever before. Inflation is very low and interest rates are low. Our current account deficit is under control. Our forex reserves are also very strong. Not only this, every month, millions of domestic investors are putting thousands of crores into the market through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans). He noted that the fundamentals of an economy are strong.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Interarch Building Solutions gains on bagging Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions gains on bagging Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

RBI announces auction of 91-Day, 182-Day and 364-Day treasury bills

RBI announces auction of 91-Day, 182-Day and 364-Day treasury bills

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; IT shares rally

Nifty trades above 24,900 level; IT shares rally

Coal India gains after inking MoU with Madhya Pradesh Govt

Coal India gains after inking MoU with Madhya Pradesh Govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayAmit Shah Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankhar ResignationYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon