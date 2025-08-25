Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quest flow jumps after securing Rs 24 crore naval project order from GRSE

Quest flow jumps after securing Rs 24 crore naval project order from GRSE

Image

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Quest Flow Controls soared 8.05% to Rs 318 after the company secured an order worth Rs 23.55 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) for the supply of valves & spares for the prestigious Naval Project.

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers (GRSE) rose 0.20% to Rs 2,557.80 on the BSE.

According to an exchange filing, the contract is scheduled to be executed within 3 months from the date of award.

The company also clarified that there is no interest or involvement from the promoter, promoter group, or group companies in the entity awarding the contract. Additionally, the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and has been carried out on an arms length basis.

 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is a premier shipbuilding company in India under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, primarily catering to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. GRSE is a diversified, profit making and the first Shipyard in the country to export warships and deliver 100 warships to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Quest Flow Controls is engaged in the manufacture, assembly, and supply of valves, actuators, strainers, and remote-control valve systems, serving both domestic and international markets across multiple industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index speculators mildly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators mildly reduce net short position

India is making remarkable strides in the world of space: PM

India is making remarkable strides in the world of space: PM

Prime Minister says India to become third-largest economy very soon

Prime Minister says India to become third-largest economy very soon

Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Metro Brands Ltd counter

Interarch Building Solutions gains on bagging Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Interarch Building Solutions gains on bagging Rs 90-cr order from Rungta Mines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayAmit Shah Reaction on Jagdeep Dhankhar ResignationYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon