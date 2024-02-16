Sensex (    %)
                        
ITCONS E-Solutions spurts on bagging Wipro contract

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
ITCONS E-Solutions jumps 11.25% to Rs 45 after securing a service deal with Wipro to offer on-call support services across India.
This marks a new venture with Wipro, encompassing on-call services, OTB support, store rollout activities, and more, all based on an SLA AMC Delivery Model. The agreement, which is a master service agreement, will adapt its resources based on the dynamic needs of the client.
ITCONS e-Solutions is a global, professional staffing and recruitment company specializing in strategic services for the information technology, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, engineering, logistics/transportation, light industrial, media, finance/accounting, administrative services/clerical, marketing/creative, related industries along with State Govt. Central Govt. and PSUs. It provides long-term or short-term staff augmentation or managed task contract or contingent employment/staffing solution.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

