Voltas Ltd Falls 0.5%

Voltas Ltd Falls 0.5%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Voltas Ltd has lost 1.17% over last one month compared to 2.76% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.3% drop in the SENSEX

Voltas Ltd lost 0.5% today to trade at Rs 1253.55. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.24% to quote at 57024.44. The index is down 2.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Whirlpool of India Ltd decreased 0.1% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 2.75 % over last one year compared to the 5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has lost 1.17% over last one month compared to 2.76% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.3% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 409 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 62446 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1946.2 on 20 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1135.55 on 01 Feb 2025.

 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

