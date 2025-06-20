Friday, June 20, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.49%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.49%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 6.08% over last one month compared to 2.79% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.3% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 1.49% today to trade at Rs 64.85. The BSE Teck index is up 0.24% to quote at 18354.86. The index is up 2.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 1.37% and Indus Towers Ltd added 1.3% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 10.63 % over last one year compared to the 5% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 6.08% over last one month compared to 2.79% gain in BSE Teck index and 0.3% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1303 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 48.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 111.48 on 19 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.01 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Stock Alert: Mastek, Kaynes Tech, Kamat Hotels, Uno Minda, Natco Pharma

Stock Alert: Mastek, Kaynes Tech, Kamat Hotels, Uno Minda, Natco Pharma

Yen upbeat as Japan's core inflation accelerates

Yen upbeat as Japan's core inflation accelerates

Sales of listed non-financial private firms grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

Sales of listed non-financial private firms grow 7.1% in Jan-Mar: RBI

GIFT Nifty signals firm start

GIFT Nifty signals firm start

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon