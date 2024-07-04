Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ITD Cementation drops on potential stake sale by major investor

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
ITD Cementation India slumped 9.86% to Rs 517.20 after the company announced a potential divestment by its major shareholder.
Italian Thai Development Public Company is exploring a possible sale of its stake in the company. It holds a 46.64% stake in ITD Cementation (as of March 2024).
The process is in its preliminary stages and no final decision has been made.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades.
The firm's consolidated net profit surged 136.9% to Rs 89.51crore on 38.4% jump in net sales to Rs 2,257.72 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parul University

Next-Gen Tech Training: Parul University Launches Innovative Online MCA Program

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

LIVE news updates:LIVE news: Team India en route to Delhi airport to catch flight to Mumbai

Puducherry

Ruling Coalition MLAs seek Delhi's aid against AINRC-BJP govt in Puducherry

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs; Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,300

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty near 24,350; HDFC Bank, Adani shares on slippery ground

AAP Protest, Atishi marlena, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

AAP questions BJP's 'silence' on tree felling in Ridge area

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraTodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon