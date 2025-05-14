ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 26.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.83% to Rs 2479.72 croreNet profit of ITD Cementation India rose 26.86% to Rs 113.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.83% to Rs 2479.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2257.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.20% to Rs 372.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 273.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 9096.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7717.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2479.722257.72 10 9096.947717.87 18 OPM %10.419.77 -9.549.65 - PBDT206.28184.73 12 694.68590.93 18 PBT155.42130.38 19 502.84383.04 31 NP113.5589.51 27 372.81273.73 36
