Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 87.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.39% to Rs 932.40 croreNet profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 87.29% to Rs 65.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.39% to Rs 932.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1142.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.27% to Rs 169.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.43% to Rs 3787.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3170.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales932.401142.52 -18 3787.193170.96 19 OPM %12.397.27 -8.556.91 - PBDT114.1277.03 48 314.28219.28 43 PBT93.3761.19 53 239.22167.79 43 NP65.4434.94 87 169.87107.33 58
