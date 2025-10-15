Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI announces change in directorate

ITI announces change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
ITI announced that the Government of India vide Ministry of Communications Order dated 14 October 2025 entrusted the additional charge for the post of Director (Finance) to Ramana Babu C V Director (Marketing), ITI for a period of six months w.e.f. 15 October 2025 or till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.7%, gains for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.7%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd soars 0.72%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd soars 0.72%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.92%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.92%, rises for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon