Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:08 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9103.5, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% jump in NIFTY and a 3.31% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9103.5, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25319.85. The Sensex is at 82550.43, up 0.63%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has gained around 0.34% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26640.55, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9139.5, up 0.2% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is down 21.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% jump in NIFTY and a 3.31% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

