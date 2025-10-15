Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 788.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.03% spurt in the Nifty Metal.
Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 788.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25319.85. The Sensex is at 82550.43, up 0.63%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has risen around 4.64% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10116.8, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.08 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 24.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content