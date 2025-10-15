Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 788.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.03% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 788.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25319.85. The Sensex is at 82550.43, up 0.63%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has risen around 4.64% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10116.8, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.7%, gains for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.7%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd soars 0.72%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd soars 0.72%, up for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.92%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.92%, rises for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for fifth session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon