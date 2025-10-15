Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 1.7%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1847, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% jump in NIFTY and a 13.24% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1847, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25319.85. The Sensex is at 82550.43, up 0.63%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 1.55% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26828.3, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1846.7, up 1.38% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 6.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% jump in NIFTY and a 13.24% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 73.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Oct 15 2025

