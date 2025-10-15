Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.92%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.92%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 395.15, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.37% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 395.15, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25319.85. The Sensex is at 82550.43, up 0.63%. Tata Power Company Ltd has slipped around 0.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35067.7, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396.55, up 1.17% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 14.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.37% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 42.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for fifth session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for fifth session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for five straight sessions

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 1.51%, up for five straight sessions

Barometers trade with significant gains; metal shares shine

Barometers trade with significant gains; metal shares shine

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Schaeffler India to participate at IREE 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon