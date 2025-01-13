Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI bags orders worth Rs 64 cr

ITI bags orders worth Rs 64 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
ITI has forayed into security systems and education / ICT domain having received orders from Sambalpur University in Odisha for Wi-Fi & LAN worth Rs. 35 crore, and Integrated Security System from Central Railways worth Rs. 29.14 crore totaling Rs, 64 crore and the details are as given below:

The company has received a contract worth more than Rs. 35 crore from Sambalpur University, Odisha to establish Campus Wi-Fi and LAN at 80 locations in its University campus to meet the need of providing seamless internet and intranet access across the campus. This project includes supply, installation, commissioning along with three years maintenance period. ITI will supply Secure Wireless Controller with additional functionalities like authenticator & restricted unauthorised users, and so on.

 

ITI has also received a contract worth Rs. 29.14 crore from Central Railways (Mumbai) for Integrated Security System consisting of IP Based Video surveillance system at six railway stations of Mumbai division.

The scope of work includes supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Integrated Security System consisting of IP based video surveillance system at six railway stations of Mumbai division viz. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane and Kalyan of Central Railways, and AMC for five years after expiry of warranty period of three years. The period of completing the project is 12 months from the receipt of the Letter of Award (LoA). As part of this contract, over 1400 number of cameras will be installed which will provide a line of safety for the passengers of Central Railways.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gopal Snacks commences trial operations at new manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

Gopal Snacks commences trial operations at new manufacturing plant in Gujarat.

Sensex nosedives 1,049 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,100; VIX rallies 7%

Sensex nosedives 1,049 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,100; VIX rallies 7%

HPCL arm successfully commissions LNG Regasification terminal in Gujarat

HPCL arm successfully commissions LNG Regasification terminal in Gujarat

Barometers tumble in early trade; Nifty below 23,250; VIX soars 6%

Barometers tumble in early trade; Nifty below 23,250; VIX soars 6%

RBI issues FAQs to clarify its circular on Reset of Floating Interest Rate on Equated Monthly installments based Personal Loans

RBI issues FAQs to clarify its circular on Reset of Floating Interest Rate on Equated Monthly installments based Personal Loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon