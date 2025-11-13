Ivalue Infosolutions consolidated net profit rises 54.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.07% to Rs 329.39 croreNet profit of Ivalue Infosolutions rose 54.40% to Rs 29.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.07% to Rs 329.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales329.39216.61 52 OPM %12.4712.39 -PBDT41.1328.25 46 PBT39.4026.45 49 NP29.6319.19 54
