Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IXIGO partners with CRED

IXIGO partners with CRED

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

To offer seamless flight booking experience on CRED IndusInd Bank RuPay Credit Card

IXIGO has partnered with CRED to exclusively power flight bookings for CRED's newly launched CRED IndusInd Bank RuPay Credit Card.

Through this partnership, cardholders will now be able to seamlessly book flights within the CRED ecosystem with ixigo's robust flight inventory and technology powering the entire booking experience. This collaboration strengthens ixigo's vision of creating a connected, convenient, and digital-first travel ecosystem for Indian consumers.

Speaking on the announcement, Nitin Gurha, SVP Flight & Hotel Business, ixigo, said: We are delighted to partner with CRED on this exclusive initiative. With CRED's premium member base and ixigo's deep expertise in powering seamless travel experiences, this collaboration will redefine how CRED members book flights and redeem points. The new card provides a range of exclusive benefits designed to cater to both frequent and occasional travellers, addressing the evolving needs of modern flyers who seek flexibility, convenience, and value. This partnership will expand our reach in the flight segment even further.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jyothy Labs receives ratings action from CARE

Jyothy Labs receives ratings action from CARE

Procter & Gamble Health announces change in HR leadership

Procter & Gamble Health announces change in HR leadership

Apollo Tyres named Lead Sponsor for Indian Cricket Team

Apollo Tyres named Lead Sponsor for Indian Cricket Team

TCS announces multi-year partnership with ARN Media, Australia

TCS announces multi-year partnership with ARN Media, Australia

Patel Retail drops after Q1 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

Patel Retail drops after Q1 PAT slides 3% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon