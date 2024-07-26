Business Standard
Tata Motors-DVR soars 1.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Tata Motors-DVR is quoting at Rs 757.35, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.62% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% jump in NIFTY and a 67.46% jump in the Nifty Auto.
Tata Motors-DVR gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 757.35, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.28% on the day, quoting at 24718.65. The Sensex is at 80961.76, up 1.15%. Tata Motors-DVR has gained around 16% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors-DVR is a constituent, has gained around 3.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25627.35, up 1.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.32 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

