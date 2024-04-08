Jet Freight Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kenvi Jewels Ltd, SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd and Weizmann Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2024.

Jet Freight Logistics Ltd lost 7.37% to Rs 14.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83725 shares in the past one month.

Kenvi Jewels Ltd crashed 6.81% to Rs 6.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd tumbled 6.77% to Rs 292.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32344 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Green Tech Ltd dropped 5.75% to Rs 35.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52260 shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd fell 5.43% to Rs 122.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8702 shares in the past one month.

