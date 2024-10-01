Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K sees 11.60% voter turnout in first two hours of final phase Assembly polls

J&K sees 11.60% voter turnout in first two hours of final phase Assembly polls

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The third and final phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir kicked off today (1 Oct) with an 11.60% voter turnout recorded in the first two hours of voting.

Voting commenced at 7 AM across 5060 polling stations in 40 Assembly segments, spanning seven districts of the Union Territory. The electoral process is being conducted under tight security measures to ensure a safe and fair voting environment.

The districts participating in this phase include Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur in the Jammu region, as well as Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora in the Kashmir Valley. This wide-ranging coverage aims to capture the voice of the entire region in the democratic process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

In line with the Election Commission's commitment to transparency and accessibility, all polling stations have been equipped with webcasting facilities. Additionally, Assured Minimum Facilities have been provided at each location, including drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, furniture, and verandas or sheds. Special arrangements have also been made to accommodate voters with mobility issues, with wheelchairs available for those in need.

This final phase follows the successful completion of the first two phases, which were held on September 18th and September 25th, respectively. The culmination of this electoral process will see the counting of votes take place on October 8th.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: India on top, BAN struggling with the bat

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, travel tech firm FlixBus sing deal for inter-city mobility

Zee Media

Zee Media share hits 29-month high; zooms 79% in 1 week; what's the news?

blue, dart, blue dart

Blue Dart Express climbs 7% after co announces price hikes in 9-12% range

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, at 84,200, Nifty below 25,800; Sept Mfg PMI at 56.5

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon