Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19149 shares

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Interglobe Aviation Ltd witnessed volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19149 shares. The stock increased 1.40% to Rs.4,854.50. Volumes stood at 15650 shares in the last session.

 

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd saw volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20173 shares. The stock dropped 3.55% to Rs.1,409.00. Volumes stood at 31711 shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd notched up volume of 7.64 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.38% to Rs.174.20. Volumes stood at 3.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd notched up volume of 33744 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8867 shares. The stock slipped 3.64% to Rs.990.00. Volumes stood at 23898 shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd recorded volume of 28843 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7697 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.1,393.10. Volumes stood at 6708 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Jadeja strikes in Kanpur, BAN 7 wickets down

suicide

Bajaj Finance employee dies by suicide; family alleges mental harassment

Credit Card, Shopping

Singapore Airlines' first premium co-branded credit card in India is here

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, at 84,200, Nifty red below 25,800; Metal, Pharma drag

Spicejet

SpiceJet stock flies 6% after Plutus Wealth Management buys stake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon