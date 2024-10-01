Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's manufacturing growth softens in September

India's manufacturing growth softens in September

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
September data revealed a mild setback in manufacturing growth across India. For the third straight month, rates of expansion in factory production and sales receded, both of which were at their weakest since the turn of the year but above their respective long-run averages.

Notably, international orders rose at the slowest pace in a year-and-a-half. Despite this loss of growth momentum, net employment and quantities of purchases rose, while business confidence was broadly aligned with its long-run average.

On the price front, there were moderate increases in input costs and selling charges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell from 57.5 in August to 56.5 in September, highlighting a robust improvement in the health of the sector that was nonetheless the weakest since January.

With manufacturing growth softening throughout the second fiscal quarter, the average PMI reading slipped to its lowest since the three months to December 2023.

Positive demand trends, successful advertising and favourable client interest featured as the main determinants of sales growth among the qualitative part of the survey.

Another factor that constrained total sales growth was a softer increase in new export orders. Factories continued to produce goods at a robust pace that outpaced the long-run series average.

As a result of rising purchasing prices, as well as greater labour costs and favourable demand conditions, Indian manufacturers lifted their charges in September.

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Escorts Kubota Sep'24 sales climb to 12,380 units

Escorts Kubota Sep'24 sales climb to 12,380 units

NCC edges higher after bagging orders worth Rs 2,327 crore in Sept'24

NCC edges higher after bagging orders worth Rs 2,327 crore in Sept'24

Bajaj Auto total sales climbs 20% YoY in Sep'24

Bajaj Auto total sales climbs 20% YoY in Sep'24

Sun Pharma inks global licensing agreement with Philogen

Sun Pharma inks global licensing agreement with Philogen

Hiring growth also receded in September, reflecting a reduction in the number of part-time and temporary workers at some firms.

The combination of job creation and slower increases in new business meant that companies were able to stay on top of their workloads.

Around 23% of Indian manufacturers forecast output growth in the year ahead, while the remaining firms predict no change. Hence, the overall level of business confidence fell to its lowest since April 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 5

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 5: Jadeja strikes in Kanpur, BAN 7 wickets down

suicide

Bajaj Finance employee dies by suicide; family alleges mental harassment

Credit Card, Shopping

Singapore Airlines' first premium co-branded credit card in India is here

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, at 84,200, Nifty red below 25,800; Metal, Pharma drag

Spicejet

SpiceJet stock flies 6% after Plutus Wealth Management buys stake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon