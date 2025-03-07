Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects wins work order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

J Kumar Infraprojects wins work order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
J Kumar Infraprojects has received a Letter of Award from M/s. Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (a PSU of Government of India, Ministry of Railways) for the work of Construction of Major Bridges (Br. 66, 72 & 78), ROB at Vasai, Vehicle Subway (Br. 71), Minor Bridge (Br. 79, 79A), Drain (CH:54836 to CH: 55336) & Earthwork (CH:38850 to CH: 39750 & CH: 53300 to CH: 55750) from Borivali station to Nallasopara station in connection with proposed 5th & 6th line in between Borivali-Virar Stations of Western Railway Under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)- Phase IIIA for the total contract value amounting to Rs. 120.87 crore.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises rises after launching Rs 1,700 crore premium residential project in Chennai

Brigade Enterprises rises after launching Rs 1,700 crore premium residential project in Chennai

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Omega Healthcare to provide employee benefits solution

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Omega Healthcare to provide employee benefits solution

BSE SME NAPS Global India's IPO ends with 1.17 times subscription

BSE SME NAPS Global India's IPO ends with 1.17 times subscription

Power Grid bags transmission project in Andhra Pradesh

Power Grid bags transmission project in Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon