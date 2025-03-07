Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME NAPS Global India's IPO ends with 1.17 times subscription

BSE SME NAPS Global India's IPO ends with 1.17 times subscription

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The offer received bids for 15.53 lakh shares as against 13.20 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of NAPS Global India received bids for 15,53,600 shares as against 13,20,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.17 times.

Retail investors bid for 9,96,800 shares and non-institutional investors bid for 5,56,800 shares. There were no bids from the qualified institutional investors.

The issue opened for bidding on 4 March 2025 and it closed on 6 March 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 90 per share. The equity shares will list on BSE's SME platform.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 13,20,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.20% from 100% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap stock surges 56% in less than a month; zooms over 3200% in 5 years

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 70 pts, Nifty above 22,580; Smallcap up over 1%

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian firms ramp up long-term FX hedges on rupee swings, cheaper costs

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bank Nifty trades at crucial juncture; HDFC, ICICI Bank charts hint this

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra received record FDI in just nine months of 2024-25: Fadnavis

NAPS Global India is a wholesale importer of textile products and acts as an established player in the garment manufacturing supply chain in Maharashtra, India. The company primarily imports cotton and man-made fabrics from manufacturers in China and Hong Kong in bulk quantities and provides timely supply to vendors of garment manufacturing companies in Maharashtra, India. As of 31 December 2024, the company had 9 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 52.44 crore and net profit of Rs 1.53 crore for the period as of 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Grid bags transmission project in Andhra Pradesh

Power Grid bags transmission project in Andhra Pradesh

Quality Power jumps after acquiring majority stake in MEMEPL

Quality Power jumps after acquiring majority stake in MEMEPL

NSE SME Balaji Phosphates rises on listing day

NSE SME Balaji Phosphates rises on listing day

Gensol Engg slides after CFO Ankit Jain resigns

Gensol Engg slides after CFO Ankit Jain resigns

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; media shares rally

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; media shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon