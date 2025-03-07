Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Omega Healthcare to provide employee benefits solution

Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Omega Healthcare to provide employee benefits solution

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Omega Healthcare Management Services to provide its employee expense management and benefits solution, Zaggle Save.

According to an exchange filing, the company will provide these services to Omega Healthcare Management Services as per the terms of the agreement, which was started from 6 March 2025, and continue until the agreement is terminated under mutually agreed conditions.

The official announcement was made on Thursday, 06 March 2025, after market hours.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter rose 0.68% to Rs 371.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J Kumar Infraprojects wins work order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

J Kumar Infraprojects wins work order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Brigade Enterprises rises after launching Rs 1,700 crore premium residential project in Chennai

Brigade Enterprises rises after launching Rs 1,700 crore premium residential project in Chennai

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

BSE SME NAPS Global India's IPO ends with 1.17 times subscription

BSE SME NAPS Global India's IPO ends with 1.17 times subscription

Power Grid bags transmission project in Andhra Pradesh

Power Grid bags transmission project in Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon