Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 27.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 10.52 croreNet profit of Jagan Lamps declined 27.45% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.5210.34 2 OPM %8.468.99 -PBDT0.881.02 -14 PBT0.530.68 -22 NP0.370.51 -27
