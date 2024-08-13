Business Standard
Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 27.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 10.52 crore
Net profit of Jagan Lamps declined 27.45% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.5210.34 2 OPM %8.468.99 -PBDT0.881.02 -14 PBT0.530.68 -22 NP0.370.51 -27


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

