Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 27.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 10.52 crore

Net profit of Jagan Lamps declined 27.45% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.5210.348.468.990.881.020.530.680.370.51