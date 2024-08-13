Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 8.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 24.88 croreNet profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 8.57% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 24.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.8821.26 17 OPM %3.543.34 -PBDT1.020.84 21 PBT0.850.68 25 NP0.640.70 -9
