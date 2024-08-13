Yamini Investment Company standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 253.03% to Rs 2.33 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Yamini Investment Company rose 800.00% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 253.03% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.330.6667.8118.181.580.181.580.181.170.13