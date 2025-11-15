Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.75% to Rs 10.90 croreNet profit of Jagan Lamps declined 28.57% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.75% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.9014.88 -27 OPM %9.638.13 -PBDT1.021.29 -21 PBT0.670.93 -28 NP0.500.70 -29
