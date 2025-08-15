Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.90 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.93% to Rs 90.28 croreNet Loss of Jagatjit Industries reported to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.93% to Rs 90.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales90.28120.26 -25 OPM %-7.010.13 -PBDT-7.37-1.96 -276 PBT-9.86-4.27 -131 NP-9.90-4.32 -129
