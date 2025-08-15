Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 15.13 crore

Net Loss of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reported to Rs 6.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.1312.62 20 OPM %-45.14-14.03 -PBDT-7.29-2.16 -238 PBT-8.14-2.81 -190 NP-6.11-1.36 -349

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

