Khazanchi Jewellers standalone net profit rises 64.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.95% to Rs 403.75 croreNet profit of Khazanchi Jewellers rose 64.67% to Rs 15.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 403.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 381.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales403.75381.07 6 OPM %5.223.50 -PBDT20.2412.61 61 PBT20.2012.50 62 NP15.159.20 65
