Naksh Precious Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.62% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Naksh Precious Metals remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.62% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.53 -40 OPM %28.1322.64 -PBDT0.090.12 -25 PBT0.080.11 -27 NP0.080.08 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content