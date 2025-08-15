Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Naksh Precious Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Naksh Precious Metals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales decline 39.62% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Naksh Precious Metals remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.62% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.53 -40 OPM %28.1322.64 -PBDT0.090.12 -25 PBT0.080.11 -27 NP0.080.08 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

