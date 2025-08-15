Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.02% to Rs 4.56 croreNet profit of Rajnish Wellness rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 72.02% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.5616.30 -72 OPM %3.950.06 -PBDT0.300.23 30 PBT0.300.23 30 NP0.220.17 29
