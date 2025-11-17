Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rampur Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 360.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 360.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 184.57% to Rs 13.09 crore

Net profit of Rampur Fertilizers rose 360.00% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 184.57% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.094.60 185 OPM %16.503.91 -PBDT2.260.40 465 PBT2.060.17 1112 NP2.070.45 360

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

