Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries rose 22.53% to Rs 208.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 170.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 1718.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1482.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1718.311482.5618.3813.84309.52191.82287.29170.43208.82170.43