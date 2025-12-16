Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Embassy Developments Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Embassy Developments Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2025.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd lost 7.69% to Rs 61.72 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd crashed 7.09% to Rs 34.74. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd tumbled 5.44% to Rs 1820.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90976 shares in the past one month.

Embassy Developments Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 64.56. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Axis Bank Ltd plummeted 4.80% to Rs 1222.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meesho hits record high as stock extends post-IPO rally

Belrise Inds arm incorporates defence and aerospace subsidiary in France

Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill 2025 Introduced to Guarantee Rural Employment and Build a Future-Ready Viksit Bharat at 2047

Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

PB Fintech drops on concerns over tighter insurance commission rules

