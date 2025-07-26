Jain Irrigation Systems consolidated net profit rises 2.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 1545.65 croreNet profit of Jain Irrigation Systems rose 2.50% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 1545.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1477.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1545.651477.86 5 OPM %13.0012.05 -PBDT88.9776.51 16 PBT20.9315.55 35 NP13.9313.59 3
