Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Relic Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Relic Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Relic Technologies reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.41 -100 OPM %0-17.07 -PBDT0.12-0.06 LP PBT0.10-0.11 LP NP0.10-0.11 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

