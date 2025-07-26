Nureca consolidated net profit declines 51.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.62% to Rs 34.18 croreNet profit of Nureca declined 51.20% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.62% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.1820.27 69 OPM %-1.64-11.64 -PBDT1.763.28 -46 PBT1.232.62 -53 NP0.811.66 -51
