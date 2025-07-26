Board of Jio Financial to consider proposal for fund raising

On 30 July 2025The Board of Jio Financial Services will meet on 30 July 2025 to consider and evaluate proposals for raising funds by way of issue of securities / equity shares / warrants including through rights issue, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other methods or combination thereof including determination of issue price subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required.
