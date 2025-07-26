Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jio Financial to consider proposal for fund raising

Board of Jio Financial to consider proposal for fund raising

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

On 30 July 2025

The Board of Jio Financial Services will meet on 30 July 2025 to consider and evaluate proposals for raising funds by way of issue of securities / equity shares / warrants including through rights issue, preferential issue, qualified institutions placement or any other methods or combination thereof including determination of issue price subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag wins work order of Rs 380 cr

Va Tech Wabag wins work order of Rs 380 cr

Nureca consolidated net profit declines 51.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Nureca consolidated net profit declines 51.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Medinova Diagnostic Services consolidated net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2025 quarter

SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the June 2025 quarter

SKP Securities standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the June 2025 quarter

3P Land Holdings standalone net profit declines 2.63% in the June 2025 quarter

3P Land Holdings standalone net profit declines 2.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon