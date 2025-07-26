Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 102.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.06% to Rs 75.61 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 102.63% to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.06% to Rs 75.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.6161.44 23 OPM %18.7916.68 -PBDT16.7911.47 46 PBT14.4410.40 39 NP10.805.33 103
