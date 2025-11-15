Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.07 croreJainco Projects (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.03 133 OPM %57.14-33.33 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
