Conart Engineers standalone net profit rises 258.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.55% to Rs 16.23 croreNet profit of Conart Engineers rose 258.33% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 53.55% to Rs 16.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales16.2310.57 54 OPM %9.182.46 -PBDT1.900.31 513 PBT1.720.17 912 NP1.290.36 258
