DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 2.23 croreNet profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 75.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.232.00 12 OPM %7.628.50 -PBDT0.100.23 -57 PBT0.020.15 -87 NP0.030.12 -75
